Woman says she was fired after asking about delay in paycheck

YUKON, Okla. -Jessica Trejo doesn't feel like the company she worked for, Honest 1 Auto Care, has been living up to their name.

“Everybody needs money, yes, and unfortunately you know this is definitely going to take a toll on me,” said Trejo.

Trejo is now without job and out of money. The mother worked for just four months at the shop.

She said she was fired about a week ago after asking about a delay in her paycheck.

“I called him on Wednesday morning and he told me that he couldn't pay me, and that I could come in and drop off my uniforms,” she said.

When she showed up to the business, she said she was escorted out by the police.

News 4 went to Honest 1 Auto Care to find out why Trejo had not been paid.

“I can't discuss personnel matters with you, I'm sorry," the manager told us.

“OK, I don't know that, so I will get on that and I will look into it, that's all I can tell you now,” their corporate office told News 4 in a phone call.

However, corporate did assure us Trejo would get paid.

“I assure you 100%, on my name, that this employee will get every bit of compensation that she, if she's worked for him and hasn't been paid, I guarantee you that she will be paid,” said Carlos Torres.

And that's really all Trejo wanted, and for the company to live up to its name.

“I'm definitely going to move forward I'm not going to let it drag me down but I still, I just really, just want everybody to know what he's doing at this point because it's not right,” Trejo said.

Trejo informed News 4 Friday evening that after our phone calls to Honest 1 Auto Care she in fact, received a paycheck Friday.

We also received this statement from Honest 1 Auto Care:

"We were made aware of a situation at our Yukon Honest 1 Auto Care location in which an employee did not receive payment. The employee has since been paid and the issue has been resolved. Honesty and accountability are tenants of our company's mission. This was an isolated incident and doesn't reflect the values of the Honest 1 Auto Care brand or the service we are committed to providing in Yukon and in our locations across the country."