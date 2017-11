TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police say a teen was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a man.

This would be Tulsa’s 75th homicide of the year.

Fox 23 reports 17-year-old Phazon Scott and the 40-year-old victim got into an argument at a Tulsa home.

During the argument, officials say Scott pulled out a gun and shot and killed the man in the living room.

Scott left the scene in a getaway car and was later arrested.

Officials are still investigating.