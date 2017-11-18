BREAKING: Woman is dead after a hit and run, driver still not found

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – A woman was hit and killed by a truck while trying to cross I-40 near Western Ave. a little before 9:00 P.M. Saturday. One witness says the driver was in a lowered white Chevy pick-up truck with distinct rims.

The pedestrian was confirmed to be female but her identity is still unknown. OHP has said that she was trying to cross the north-bound lane at the time of the accident.

There was significant damage done to the front-left bumper of the truck and police are still looking for the suspect.

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.