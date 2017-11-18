× Former Sen. Ralph Shortey to plead guilty to child sex trafficking

OKLAHOMA CITY – The attorney for a former senator says his client will plead guilty to child sex trafficking.

Ed Blau, the attorney for former Senator Ralph Shortey told News 4 Saturday his client will plead guilty to one count of child sex trafficking in exchange for his other counts, three child pornography charges, to be dropped.

Back on March 9, the Moore Police Department was called to the Super 8 motel at 1520 N. Service Rd. for a runaway teen shortly before 1 a.m.

Court documents said a friend of a 17-year-old boy watched him get into an SUV near his home. The friend then followed the vehicle to the hotel where the teen was seen going into a room with an unknown man.

Moore police found the teen and the man in the hotel room that had a strong smell of marijuana; condoms were also found in the man’s backpack. The man was later identified as Shortey.

According to the the police affidavit and prosecutors, Shortey sought to exchange money for sex with the teen.

Blau says Shortey’s sentencing is a few months away.