Local pastor wants to prepare churches for ‘active shooter’ situations

OKLAHOMA CITY - “What would we do? Are we ready? Are we prepared?” Those are questions Pastor Chuck Little is asking after church shootings, like the recent tragedy in Texas.

“My heart was very heavy,” he said. “I was devastated just to know that someone would come into a place of worship to commit such a crime as that.”

Little is the pastor of the Greater First Deliverance Temple. On Tuesday, he says the Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security and the fire department will be at his church.

“We’re going to be talking about evacuation plans, active shooter, are you ready with a plan?,” said Little.

“You never want to take for granted the way that you act or may respond in a particular situation,” said Floyd Davis, an elder at the church. “You can always think you may respond a certain way.”

Pastor Little says other churches are invited to attend.

“I feel, as the head of the congregation, it is my responsibility to bring that knowledge to the congregation. Not only my congregation, other leaders should do the same.”

The training will be Tuesday at the Greater First Deliverance Temple at 6:00 p.m.

The address is 2101 N. Bryant in Oklahoma City.