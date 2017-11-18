× Manhunt ends for burglary suspect who shot at family

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – A manhunt has ended for a burglary suspect who shot at multiple people.

Authorities tell News 4 Johnny Brown is in custody.

Brown is accused of burglarizing from a home on Coker Road just before noon Thursday.

It all started when the victim’s grandfather stopped by the home and did not recognize Brown.

“I got to thinking about it after I left. I thought, ‘this don’t add up. I better call John’s wife, my granddaughter, and see if John is behind this,'” said Deward Hudson.

His granddaughter later called her brother, Adam Hudson. He and his father made their way towards her home.

“I saw a big puff of smoke or dust from the road whenever I topped the hill and I thought man, ‘what’s going on?’ And then I saw my dad’s truck go by chasing a truck with a trailer on it,” said Adam Hudson. “The guy wasn’t getting away period. That’s what I thought. If I get my hands on him, I’m going to stomp him into kingdom come is what I thought I was going to do.”

When they got to the end of Highway 39 and Coker Road, shots were allegedly fired by the suspect, barely missing Hudson.

“We topped the hill, went down the next valley and he leaned out of the window and I was crouched down a little bit behind the dash watching and by that time a bullet came through my windshield right by face and blew glass in my face,” said Hudson.

Pottawatomie County Undersheriff JT Palmer says the chase was about two miles long, ending near Leo Road.

Brown abandoned his truck near the woods and was later found by law enforcement Saturday.