Midwest City lost to Bixby 14-12 in the semifinals of Class 6A Division II on Saturday at Wantland Stadium in Edmond.

Here are the other scores in Class 6A semifinal action Saturday:

Class 6A Division II Semifinals

Tulsa Washington 50, Lawton 12

Class 6A Division I Semifinals

Tulsa Union 21, Broken Arrow 0

Owasso 21, Jenks 0