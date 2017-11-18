× Oklahoma Leads Kansas 7-0 After One Quarter

Oklahoma’s football team leads Kansas 7-0 after the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday.

After both teams punted on their opening possession, the Sooners took advantage of a short field, going 41 yards in 4 plays for a touchdown.

On 4th and 3 from the Jayhawks’ 34-yard line, Baker Mayfield rolled out, scrambled to avoid the rush, and before he could get tackled or run out of bounds, found Rodney Anderson with a dump off pass, and Anderson took it down the sideline, diving over the pylon for a 34-yard touchdown to give OU a 7-0 lead with 6:40 to play in the first quarter.

Kansas captains refused to shake Mayfield’s hand before the coin toss at midfield.