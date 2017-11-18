× OSU Leads Kansas State 10-7 After One Quarter

Oklahoma State’s football team leads Kansas State 10-7 after one quarter on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

Kansas State got the ball first and marched 71 yards in 10 plays, all of them runs, with Skylar Thompson keeping on a 5-yard touchdown run around the right side to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead with 9:21 to play in the first quarter.

After an exchanged of punts, Oklahoma State answered with a 2-play, 70-yard drive.

First, Justice Hill gained 32 yards on a run, then Mason Rudolph went deep to James Washington for a 38-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 with 5:51 to play in the first quarter.

OSU’s next possession resulted in a 32-yard field goal by Matt Ammendola to put the Cowboys up 10-7 with 1:08 to play in the first quarter.