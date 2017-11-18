Prosecutors say woman was tortured, killed by ex-husband’s new wife

OREGON (KPTV) — A secret indictment filed in Multnomah County Court alleges an Idaho woman, armed with a knife, broke into her husband’s ex-wife’s Gresham home to kill her more than a year ago.

The indictment also claims Angela McCraw-Hester tortured Annastasia Hester before she killed her.

The indictment was unsealed as McCraw-Hester made her first court appearance Thursday morning after she was extradited from Idaho and booked into the Multnomah County Jail Wednesday.

Hester was able to call 911 in June 2016, but she’d been stabbed several times, and died before she could tell police anything about her attacker.

Hester has a young daughter with her ex-husband, Matthew Hester. Matthew Hester, McCraw-Hester and the little girl moved to Idaho shortly after Annastasia Hester was killed.

Gresham police kept close tabs on McCraw-Hester in the year following Hester’s murder. Detectives said they got a break in the case when they received the results of forensic evidence tying McCraw-Hester to the crime. In October, investigators traveled to Idaho to arrest her.

Matthew Hester was also arrested on charges of resisting arrest and obstruction of justice. He has never been named a suspect in the murder case.

McCraw-Hester is expected to be back in court on Dec. 29.