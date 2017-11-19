× Boil advisory issued for Minco due to water main breaks

MINCO, Okla. – A voluntary and precautionary boil advisory has been issued for the city of Minco.

According to Minco City Hall, there are multiple irreparable water main breaks in the area of S.W. 6th and 10th Street.

A temporary water main has been installed to bypass the problem area in the water system as well as the potential for contamination.

The drinking water supplied by the city of Minco may be unsafe for consumption, according to Minco City Hall.

As a precaution, consumers of the water system are advised to bring the water to full, rolling boil for at least one minute before consumption, food preparation, dish washing, tooth brushing, wound care and bathing infants, who may ingest the bath water.

The advisory is set to remain in effect until further notice.

For more information, call Stephen Rice at 405-352-4274 or visit deq.state.ok.us.