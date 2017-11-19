× Dozens of car windows shot out in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Dozens of car windows have been shot out on a one block stretch in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police were called at 10 p.m. on Saturday night to N.W. 81st and McKinley. Neighbors said as many as 20 windows were shot out with a low-powered BB gun.

“Why on earth would something like this happen? There is just no reason,” said James Harmon, who lives on N.W. 81st.

Joey Reedie was home when his vehicle was damaged. He made the initial call to the police.

“I was in the house watching TV and all of a sudden I heard a strange noise outside so me and my wife come outside,” Reedie said. “I seen an SUV driving up the street real slow and then I heard a noise, sounded like a skateboard hitting the ground but some little kids I guess popping windows in peoples cars… All the windows are the same so we are thinking some little neighborhood kids up to no good.”

Police questioned many residents late Saturday night. No information on suspects have been released.