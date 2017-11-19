OU Quarterback Baker Mayfield Issues Apology for Actions vs. Kansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield issued a postgame apology for his actions during the Sooners' 41-3 win over Kansas on Saturday in Lawrence.

After throwing a three-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews to put OU up 28-3 in the third quarter, Mayfield twice grabbed his crotch and yelled obscenities at the Kansas bench, all caught on camera by ESPN.

Before the game during the coin toss, Kansas captains refused to shake Mayfield's hand after he stuck it out to shake.

During the game, Kansas' Hasan Defense was called for a late hit on Mayfield after he had thrown a pass.