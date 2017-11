× Pedestrian hit by vehicle in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in southeast Oklahoma City.

The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. on Sunday near S.E. 59th and Sunnylane Road.

He was on a skateboard when hit, according to officials.

Initial reports said he was in serious condition, but the victim is reportedly alive and has been transported to a local hospital.

However, his current condition is unknown at this time.