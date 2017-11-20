× Charles Manson dies at 83

According to authorities Charles Manson, cult leader and convicted murderer, has died at the age of 83 of natural causes.

Manson was the self proclaimed leader of the Manson family and orchestrated the 1969 killing of seven people.

He was sentenced to serve 9 life sentences and was denied parole a dozen times.

The killings started in early August 1969, at the home of actress Sharon Tate.

Over a two day span Manson and his followers killed seven people with both stab wounds and gunshots.

He ordered his followers to do the killings, but didn’t participate.

Manson originally was sentenced to death. However the death penalty had been abolished for a short time in California.