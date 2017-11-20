Christmas is in the air: Oklahoma’s 2017 holiday ornament revealed

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thanksgiving is just days away, but many people are already getting ready for Christmas.

On Monday, the Friends of the Oklahoma Governor’s Mansion revealed the 2017 Oklahoma holiday ornament.

“The Oklahoma ornament is a favorite holiday tradition dating back 20 years,” said Maggie Clark, executive director of Friends of the Mansion. “Many Oklahoma families add the ornament to their collection each year. We are thankful to be a part of their celebrations.”

The ornament features the front entrance to the Governor’s Mansion, which was constructed in 1927. It also pays tribute to the scissor-tailed flycatcher, Indian blanket flower and mistletoe.

“These ornaments serve as a work of art to represent our state each year and raise funds for historical preservation projects around the Mansion,” said Clark.

The ornament costs $15 and is available at at participating retailers or online.

Proceeds from the ornament benefit the preservation of the Governor’s Mansion.