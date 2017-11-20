Former Tulsa officer convicted of manslaughter sentenced to 15 years

TULSA, Okla. – A former Oklahoma police officer who was convicted of killing his daughter’s boyfriend has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.

Last month, a jury convicted Shannon Kepler of first-degree manslaughter in his fourth trial for the 2014 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jeremy Lake.

Prosecutors said Kepler confronted Lake, who was walking with Kepler’s daughter, when they began to argue. Kepler then fire three shots at his daughter and Lake, and Lake was shot and killed.

Keper told investigators that he thought Lake had a gun. However, police found no weapon at the scene or on Lake.

Kepler also said he was trying to protect his daughter because she was living in a crime-ridden neighborhood.

His first three trials for the murder resulted in a hung jury, and were all declared mistrials.

On Monday, Kepler was sentenced to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.