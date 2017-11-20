× Looking for allergy relief? Foods you should avoid to fight fall allergies

OKLAHOMA CITY – It is something that many Oklahomans deal with on a daily basis – allergies.

However, medical experts say there are a few things you can do that can provide relief without taking medication. Instead, they say you should head to the grocery store.

Dr. Anand Shah, with the American Sinus Institute, says eating your fill of fresh vegetables can help with the sniffling and sneezing.

“The thought process is Vitamin C, which is found in many foods, plant-based foods, broccoli, for example, they’ll have an antihistamine effect, which is beneficial. And then Vitamin A, found in carrots, for example, can directly enhance the immune system,” Dr. Shah said.

In addition to broccoli and carrots, doctors say onions and garlic have quercetin, which helps with inflammation.

“Onion and garlic are also thought to enhance the immune system,” he told KPRC.

Foods that are high in Vitamin A, like pumpkin, can also help with asthma and allergy symptoms.

In addition to eating the right foods, doctors say there are also a few you should avoid.

If you suffer from ragweed allergies, doctors suggest avoiding bananas, melons, cucumbers, zucchini, chamomile and hibiscus tea.