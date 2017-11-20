× Oklahoma City woman arrested after 1-year-old allegedly ingests PCP

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say an Oklahoma City woman was taken into custody following a terrifying incident.

On Nov. 17, officers were called to an apartment complex after dispatchers learned that a 1-year-old child had ingested PCP.

According to the arrest affidavit, 48-year-old Patty Prince was watching a friend’s 1-year-old child when the child accidentally swallowed some drugs.

Prince was arrested on complaints of child endangerment, possession of a controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a child under 12.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital, but there is no word on his or her condition.