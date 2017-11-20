Organization reaching out to at-risk kids through free haircuts

LAWTON, Okla. – Larry Peterson knew he wanted to do something to inspire at-risk kids across the country.

He decided the best way to reach children would be through a barbershop.

Peterson created ‘Building a Better You’ and began traveling the country with the ‘Fades and Braids’ event.

Recently, the organization stopped at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Lawton to provide free haircuts to at-risk children.

In addition to a haircut, the kids also receive a valuable lesson.

“He teaches me about respect, being kind to my mom and showing her respect,” Lamar Whetstone told KSWO. “Staying focused in school and to be good at what you do.”

Besides giving out free haircuts, Peterson says the organization hopes to motivate each child.

“You never know what it does to that child when you’re able to help them feel good about themselves,” Peterson said.