Police: Oklahoma man shot, killed while fighting back against robbery suspect

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa are asking for the public’s help after a man was killed outside a local restaurant.
Police were called to a shooting near the Tacos Don Francisco restaurant in Tulsa around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning.
When officers arrived, they found Jose Luis Cordova suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
Investigators believe that Cordova was a random victim of an attempted robbery. Police say that when he fought back, the alleged suspect shot him.
Friends tell FOX 23 that Cordova was a quiet and hardworking man who never caused any trouble.
If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (918) 596-2677.