Police: Two arrested after Oklahoma man murdered with sword

CLAREMORE, Okla. – Authorities made a gruesome discovery inside a Claremore home after they were asked to check the well being of the resident.

On Sunday morning, officers arrived at the home near N. Dorothy Ave. and E. Seventh St. and found the body of a man.

Investigators tell FOX 23 the victim, who was identified as 51-year-old Mark McKinney, was killed with a sword.

“It was a violent struggle, and a violent death for Mr. McKinney,” Deputy Chief Steve Cox, with the Claremore Police Department, said.

Officers ultimately arrested Michael Eugene Spears in connection with McKinney’s death. Another man, Larry McCoy, Sr., was also arrested after he was accused of taking property from McKinney’s body.