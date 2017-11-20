× Shattered glass from shooting injures bystander in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bystander was injured this weekend following a shooting in Bricktown.

On Sunday, officers were called to an area near S.E. 2nd St. and Oklahoma after witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

Investigators say two people got into an argument, and one person fired a gun at the other. The bullet hit a car window, and a bystander was injured by the glass.

Thankfully, no one suffered serious injuries.

At this point, no arrests have been made.