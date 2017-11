Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's football team achieved one of their goals on Saturday in a 41-3 rout of Kansas, and that was to make the Big 12 Championship Game.

The Sooners still want to win it, and to stay in the hunt for the College Football Playoff, they'll need a win over West Virginia in the regular season finale on Saturday at 2:45 pm.

Nate Feken reports from Lawrence, Kansas.