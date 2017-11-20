Young boy killed in tragic accident on park swing set

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A young boy’s death in Florida is being called a tragic accident after he became tangled in a park swing set.

This weekend, Jacksonville police were called to Charles Clark Park after receiving a report of an unresponsive child.

Investigators tell WFLA that 10-year-old NaShon Green was playing on the swing set while his mother was getting her other children ready to leave the park.

“When she turned around, she saw the child and he was hanging from the swing set and his feet were not touching the ground,” said Sgt. S.C. Rudlaff, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Green was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe that Green was standing on the swing set when the swing’s chains wrapped around his neck.