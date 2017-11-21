× Man dies on Oklahoma reservoir after boat sinks

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say an Arkansas man has died after the boat he was on sank on an Oklahoma reservoir.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 20, investigators say 69-year-old Claudie Copeland and another man were on a Stratos 17-foot boat on the Robert S. Kerr Reservoir.

Authorities say they were sitting on the boat when it started taking on water because of the lake conditions.

For some reason, officials with the Department of Transportation say the pair couldn’t get the boat’s motor to lower back into the water. At that point, the water in the boat became too much and the vessel started to sink.

The two men got into the water, but Copeland drowned before he reached the shore.