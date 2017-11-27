Police: Oklahoma woman stabbed by robbery suspect after shopping trip

TULSA, Okla. – Retailers say thousands of Oklahomans headed to stores this weekend to kick off the holiday shopping season, but a simple shopping trip took a dangerous turn for one local woman.

Police say the victim had just finished shopping at a Target store in Tulsa on Sunday morning.

Investigators tell FOX 23 that the victim was loading bags into her car when another woman tried to grab her purse and threatened to stab her.

Instead of handing over her purse, the victim held onto it and the alleged suspect stabbed her in the arm with a knife.

The suspect left the scene in a black Chevy Cobalt with a paper tag, and the car was missing a hubcap on the front left tire.

So far, no arrests have been made.