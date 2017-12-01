How to Be a Santa to a Senior this holiday season

OKLAHOMA CITY – Home Instead Senior Care is partnering with local non-profit agencies and retailers to sponsor the Be a Santa to a Senior program to provide gifts and companionship for local seniors who will be spending the holidays alone.

Robert Morris with Home Instead Senior Care stopped by Rise and Shine to talk more about the program.

If you are interested in the Be A Santa to a Senior program, all you have to do is find a tree, remove a bulb with the senior's gift request and then place the unwrapped gifts in the designated box.

The Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:

Thrifty Pharmacy at 10904 N. May Ave, OKC 73120

Thrifty Pharmacy at 230 S. Santa Fe Ave, Edmond, 73003

YMCA Healthy Living Center Integris at 5520 N. Independence Ave, OKC 73112

The program will run through December 15th. The packages are delivered to the seniors on December 20th.

You can find more information here.