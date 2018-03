× Trae Young Wins Fourth Straight Big 12 Honor

Oklahoma freshman guard Trae Young was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday.

Young scored 32 points and had 10 assists in the Sooners’ win over North Texas last week, OU’s only game of the week.

Young has won a Big 12 weekly award in each of the first four weeks of the season, becoming the first player in Big 12 history to do that.

The Sooners host Texas-San Antonio Monday night at 7:00 pm at the Lloyd Noble Center.