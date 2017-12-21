× Affidavit: Officers followed trail of junk food to alleged armed robbery suspects

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say three people were taken into custody after their junk food craving got the better of them.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 20, officers were called to S.W. 36th St. and Meta Ave. following a reported armed robbery.

When officers arrived at the scene, they met a man who said that he had been texting a woman he met through the “Meet Me” app on his phone. He said that they were planning to meet up, and she had asked him to bring two bags of Sour Patch Kids candy, two bags of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and a bottle of Pepsi.

When the victim arrived at the address the woman gave him, the affidavit states that two men with bandannas covering their faces pushed him to the ground and held him at gunpoint.

While being held at gunpoint, the victim says the men demanded the junk food and his wallet.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim asked if he could keep his wallet and just give them the $150 in cash he had, and they agreed. The victim was able to drive away, and called police.

When officers arrived at the robbery scene, they couldn’t believe what they saw.

“As if a scene from Hansel and Gretel, officers found Flamin Hot Cheetos leading up [to] the front door of [a home on S. Parkview.] It had been raining and misting the entire night and the Cheetos in the front yard were still crisp. There appeared to be fresh, wet, footprints leading up to the front door,” the arrest affidavit states.

When officers knocked on the door, the report states that they could see some of the stolen items in plain view.

Authorities arrested a 17-year-old girl, 20-year-old Austin Badgett and 20-year-old Dylan Buxton at the scene.

All of the alleged suspects were taken into custody on complaints of robbery with a firearm.