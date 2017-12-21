Armed Oklahoma City robber reportedly told vape shop employee ‘I don’t want to do this, but my family is in trouble’

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police need help identifying a man accused of robbing a local vape shop.

On December 18th, around 3 p.m., an armed man robbed the Vape It Vapor Shop in the 7500 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave.

After demanding money, the armed suspect reportedly told an employee inside the business, “I don’t want to do this, but my family is in trouble.”

The suspect reportedly went on to demand for the money in the register, but told the employee he didn’t have to open the safe.

After getting the money from inside the register, the suspect took off.

Surveillance video from outside of the store shows the alleged suspects moments before the robbery.

Police are hoping you can help them identify the man.

If you have any information that could help police, please call (405)235-7300.