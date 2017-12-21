Five people arrested after more than 100 grams of meth, pipe bomb found at Oklahoma home

COWETA, Okla. – Five people were arrested after more than 100 grams of meth and a pipe bomb were found at a Coweta home.

Police say it started when they received a call about drug use inside the home.

After obtaining a search warrant, they found more than 100 grams of meth and a pipe bomb, and then evacuated everyone from the home.

The Tulsa Bomb Squad was called to the scene where they were able to perform a “controlled explosion” and detonated the bomb safely.

Fox 23 reports five people were arrested: Bradley Fields, Justin Sherry, Rayna Parkerson, Amy Pofahl and Raymond Koenig.

Fields was arrested on complaints of aggravated drug trafficking.

The four others suspects were arrested on complaints of drug possession.