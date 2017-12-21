Generous donors pay off all student lunch balances in every Moore school

MOORE, Okla. – A local school district is thanking the community for its generosity toward students in need.

Paying for school lunches can be a struggle for some Oklahoma families, leaving some children without a hot meal. When a student cannot pay for lunch in the Moore Public School District, they can charge up to two lunches and one breakfast on their account. When they’ve reached that limit, they are given a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

“I hate to take a tray from a child. Absolutely hate it, but it’s our board policy and we have to follow policy,” said Suzanne Guthmiller, with Moore Public Schools.

However, those students received welcome news last week.

The Moore Public School District announced than an anonymous donor paid off all current school lunch charges at Moore High School.

In all, the donor paid $705.10.

"It took a lot not to cry because it means a lot to the families of the kids that these kids can't eat because they're at their limit, so they have to have a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. To know that they can have an actual warm meal today meant a lot to us," Guthmiller told KFOR.

District officials say that the generous donation will likely have an even bigger impact on the families in need.

"Not only will it relieve a burden for our kids, but with this time of the year too it might free up some resources that parents can address in other ways," said Mike Coyle, the principal of Moore High School.

A few hours later, the district announced that another anonymous donor had paid all of the current student lunch charges at Plaza Towers Elementary School.

Now, it seems that the giving hasn't stopped.

On Thursday, the Moore Public School District announced that all school lunch balances had been taken care of throughout the entire district.

"Our Final 10 Schools have been taken care of regarding student lunch charges. We appreciate our giving community. Balances will be resolved when we return from our holiday break. Happy Holidays to All!" the district tweeted.

Our Final 10 Schools (Bryant)have been taken care of regarding student lunch charges. We appreciate our giving community. Balances will be resolved when we return from our holiday break. Happy Holidays to All! pic.twitter.com/pKlIbc7wEO — Moore Public Schools (@MoorePublicSch) December 21, 2017