Interactive map shows the likelihood of a white Christmas

OKLAHOMA CITY – Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? We have a way for you to see which cities are most likely to have a white Christmas in 2017.

NOAA created the “Historical Probability of a White Christmas” map which shows the climatological probability of at least 1 inch of snow being on the ground on December 25 in the contiguous United States. On the map, dark gray shows places where the probability is less than 10 percent, while white shows probabilities greater than 90 percent.

In Oklahoma City, according to the map, there is an 8-percent chance of at least 1 inch of snow on Christmas.

According to the NOAA, this map is based on the 1981–2010 Climate Normals, which are the latest three-decade averages of several climatological measurements.

While the map shows the climatological probability of snow-covered ground on December 25, the actual conditions this year may vary widely from these probabilities because the weather patterns present will determine if there is snow on the ground or if snow will fall on Christmas Day.

These probabilities are useful as a guide only to show where snow on the ground is more likely.