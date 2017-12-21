× Kirk Humphreys resigning from OU Board of Regents following backlash over controversial homosexuality comments

OKLAHOMA CITY — Kirk Humphreys is resigning from the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents following backlash over comments he made earlier this month.

The former Oklahoma City mayor and current regent board member made the announcement Thursday following his controversial comments on homosexuality made on an episode of Flash Point.

“Even though this Board can’t remove me, I did not want my presence on the board to be a problem to the regents or to make the path of the university more difficult,” Humphreys said during a special meeting with the board.

During a discussion of sexual harassment in Congress on the episode of Flash Point, Humphreys voiced his opinion regarding whether homosexuality is “right or wrong.” Some who watched say at one point, he seemed to link homosexuality to pedophilia, an opinion KFOR does not endorse. He later apologized for the comment.

On Tuesday, Humphreys joined Freedom Oklahoma for a joint press conference, where Humphreys apologized in greater detail. He said in part, “Let me be clear, I do not think that homosexuality in any way disqualifies a person from full participation as a citizen in our community including service in public office. At no point in my public or private life have I sought to take any action that precludes or otherwise diminishes the opportunity for every person to be treated as equals.”

In a previous apology, Humphreys, in part, said “For clarification, my moral stance about homosexuality is that it is against the teachings of scripture.”

He will resign by the beginning of the next semester.

OU President David Boren released the following statement after Humphreys announcement:

“I thank regent Humphreys for his years of service on the Board. I believe he has made the right decision for himself and for the University of Oklahoma. We will continue to move forward with our steadfast commitment to building a strong and inclusive community where every member of the university feels valued. I hope this experience will serve as an opportunity for all members of the OU family to recommit ourselves to the spirit of inclusivity. I also applaud the Board for acknowledging the many members of our community who made their voices heard in the manner.”

