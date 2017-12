× Made in Oklahoma: Recipe for pumpkin spice pancakes

What is better than pancakes on a cold winter morning?

Here is a recipe from Made in Oklahoma for pumpkin spice pancakes:

1 package Shawnee Mills Pancake Mix

1and 1/8 cup of whole milk

1 tsp, Baking powder

2 Tbs. Brown sugar

1 and ½ Tbs. Pumpkin Spice

1 cup Pumpkin (from a can)

1 egg

Simply mix the ingredients together with a whisk until smooth and cook on a 375 degree griddle or skillet.