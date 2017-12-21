Medical examiner rules Oklahoma infant’s hot car death an accident

LUTHER, Okla. – The medical examiner’s office has released its findings related to the death of an infant girl earlier this year.

The Luther Fire Department was called to Apple Creek Learning Center in Luther in August for a report of a child left in a vehicle. The four-month-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The grandmother, who is from Wellston, was supposed to drop the child off at the daycare on her way to work in Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s office.

“She had apparently thought that she dropped off the child this morning, which she had not,” said Mark Opgrande, a sheriff’s office spokesman. “After she got off work, she drove back to Luther to stop by the daycare.”

"They informed her that she did not drop off the child and they went, proceeded to look for the child inside the daycare. They couldn’t find her. That’s when they went out to the vehicle, and then discovered her outside in the back of the car. She was deceased."

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office identified the child as 4-month-old Presley Walker. The child had been deceased in the vehicle for several hours by the time she was found, officials said.

On Thursday, the medical examiner's office ruled the infant's death as accidental, adding that she died from probable hyperthermia.