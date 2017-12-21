Metro man pistol-whipped now fighting medical costs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro man is fighting for answers after he was pistol-whipped, and the man who did it is still on the run.

"It seems like I'm a victim, like, more than once. I'm a victim over and over again,"Ronald Williams said.

Williams thought his biggest battle was dialysis.

He suffers from high blood pressure. Now, he's fighting to keep his eyesight.

"On the type of fracture it is, the eye sits on a ridge and that ridge is damaged. So, my eye is slowly sinking into that ridge," Williams said.

The injury was caused when the suspect hit Williams in the face with a gun.

Williams was sitting in his car at a southeast Oklahoma City apartment complex when a man walked up and knocked on his window to ask him a question.

"'Hey, don't I know you?' No, boy. 'Well, what's up, don't I know you?'" Williams said.

He said he didn't know the man, but they continued to talk until the man demanded Williams to get out of his car with his hands up.

That's when the suspect pulled out a gun.

"As he was searching me, I looked to the side to see a spot where I can run off and as soon as I was about to run he raised the gun and then he hit me with it," Williams said.

He was hit on his left eye.

Williams said he made it back to his apartment to call police. The suspect got away.

"It's a broken orbital socket, my nose is broken," Williams said.

Unfortunately, he can't afford the surgery.

"I'm on Medicare, and Medicare is primary and with that being primary, they're not able to file it under my insurance. It'll be something that I will have to pay out of pocket," Williams said.

He hopes that's not the case but in the meantime, he has a message for the suspect.

"I hope he doesn't do this to anyone else, and I hope if he has any kind of heart, that he can change his ways," said Williams.

The apartment complex has security cameras, but they don't work.

Williams said he now carries a crowbar in his car for protection.