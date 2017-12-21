× OKC Utilities to roll out new trash collection days

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City officials announced plans to roll out new trash collection days.

About half of Oklahoma City trash collection customers will have a new day for trash, recycling and bulky waste pickup beginning Feb. 5.

The change will affect about 91,000 households, which is about 45 percent of Oklahoma City’s utilities customers.

The changes are part of a route consolidation program to provide more efficient collection services.

Post cards will be mailed on Jan. 5 to all 195,000 customers alerting them of the upcoming changes.

The cards will let customers know whether they will have a new collection day and when that pick-up day will be.

Customers can also visit okc.gov/mytrashday or call Utilities Customer Service at (405) 297-2833 to learn about the new collection schedule.

“Our staff has worked hard over the past several months to put together a day change program that not only improves our route efficiency, but affects as few customers as possible,” said Utilities Director Chris Browning.

Some customers may only see a change to their trash and recycling pick-up day, others only to bulky trash, and some to both trash and bulky collection.

Regardless of the day, all customers should place their trash and recycling at the curbside no later than 6 a.m. on their assigned day.