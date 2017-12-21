Oklahoma City officials release tips ahead of possible freezing drizzle

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City street crews are pre-treating bridges and overpasses today to prepare for possible freezing drizzle on Friday.

Crews will be on hand to salt streets along the City’s snow routes if snow or ice begins to accumulate on the roadway.

Preparation tips

The Office of Emergency Management offers these tips and more at okc.gov/prepare:

Driving safety tips

Use extra caution when driving over bridges and overpasses.

Turn off your automatic sprinkler systems.

Remember that posted speed limits are only to be followed during ideal weather conditions. Slow down while driving on snow or ice.

Give salt trucks plenty of room – stay at least 100 feet behind them so salt won’t get thrown on your car.

Plan ahead by getting up and leaving the house earlier.

Keep at least a three-car distance from the car in front of you

Steer and brake more slowly than usual.

Keep warm shoes and clothes in your car.

Clear all snow and ice from your vehicle before setting out.

Proceed carefully through intersections.

Have a plan if you slide off the road – who are you going to call?

Safely use alternative heating sources

Fires at home are common in the winter because of improper use of dangerous heating sources. Here are some tips from the Oklahoma City Fire Department: