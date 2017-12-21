OU regents hold special meeting over homosexuality comments made by Kirk Humphreys

OKLAHOMA CITY — In a special meeting held Thursday morning, Oklahoma University regent members met over recent comments made by Kirk Humphreys.

The former Oklahoma City mayor and current regent board member has been asked to resign from his position following his comments on homosexuality made on an episode of Flash Point.

During a discussion of sexual harassment in Congress on the episode of Flash Point, Humphreys voiced his opinion regarding whether homosexuality is “right or wrong.” Some who watched say at one point, he seemed to link homosexuality to pedophilia, an opinion KFOR does not endorse. He later apologized for the comment.

On Tuesday, Humphreys joined Freedom Oklahoma for a joint press conference, where Humphreys apologized in greater detail. He said in part, “Let me be clear, I do not think that homosexuality in any way disqualifies a person from full participation as a citizen in our community including service in public office. At no point in my public or private life have I sought to take any action that precludes or otherwise diminishes the opportunity for every person to be treated as equals.”

In a previous apology, Humphreys, in part, said “For clarification, my moral stance about homosexuality is that it is against the teachings of scripture.”

Immediately following public comments at Thursday’s meeting, the board went into executive session.

