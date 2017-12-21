Police arrest man after body found in Oklahoma City hotel room

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities say one person has been taken into custody following the death of an Oklahoma City woman.

Late last month, police responded to a disturbance call at a motel near N. Lincoln and 50th St.

“Police were made aware of a disturbance going on in a hotel room. This hotel is in the 5300 block of N. Lincoln,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “A manager had to actually open the door and let them in.”

Once officers were inside the room, they found the body of 31-year-Brooklyn BreYanna Stevenson.

On Thursday, Oklahoma City police told KFOR that they have made an arrest in the case.

Authorities arrested 31-year-old Brandon Tyson on one count of first-degree murder.

So far, no other details are being released.

Following the arrest, Stevenson’s family released the following statement:

“We are incredibly thankful to detectives for their hard work in this case. While we are devastated by the loss of our daughter, sister and friend, we are confident the persistence of Oklahoma City detectives will lead to justice for Brooklyn.”