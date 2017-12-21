Police searching for clues related to series of burglaries in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are hoping to identify a man who may know about a series of home burglaries in northwest Oklahoma City.

On Dec. 16, officers were called to a home in the 2700 block of N.W. 27th St. regarding a first-degree burglary.

When officers arrived, the victim told police that minutes after his wife arrived home, they heard a noise at the window. When they looked outside, they saw a stranger trying to break into the house. The victim says he turned the back porch lights on and off, which scared off the alleged suspect.

During the early morning hours of Dec. 17, police were called to a home in the 2700 block of N.W. 26th St. after someone set off a window alarm. When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed a chair next to the window but there was no suspect in sight. During that burglary, investigators say the alleged suspect got away with a shirt that was inside a package.

On Dec. 17, officers were called to a home near May Ave. and N.W. 27th St. on a first-degree burglary report. The victim told police that as she was walking by her daughter’s bedroom, she noticed the blinds were pulled up on the window. She told officers that the window was open and the screen was missing. According to the police report, an iPad was missing from the home.

Authorities say they believe the same suspect may be responsible for four burglaries in the same area around the same time.

Police have released surveillance footage taken from the first case, and are hoping to speak with the man seen in the video.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.