Questionable charges hit dozens of Guthrie customers

GUTHRIE, Okla. - There's charge confusion at a longtime Guthrie pizza place after dozens of customers say they're just now being charged for purchases they made months ago.

Customers woke up on Thursday to find seemingly mysterious charges had hit their accounts overnight.

"I was just shocked when I looked today," Rhonda Wallis said. The $27 charge that hit her account incurred a $35 overdraft fee with her bank.

"I'm like, that's 50-something dollars! What am I going to do?" she said.

For John Allen, those charges meant $300 was unexpectedly taken out of his account.

"I had 18 charges come through," Allen said. "The first charge was August 8th."

We spoke to the store owner who said that after consulting with bankers he works with, he found out the charges are previous transactions that are finally hitting the customer's account. When the transaction occurred, he said the customer's account was pre-authorized for the amount, but no money actually came out.

He said he understands his customers frustration, and insists the problem is with the credit card processing company.

"The lady at the bank said it was something to do with the batch didn't go through correctly, or the credit card company, they can't pinpoint it exactly," said customer Sheri Stevenson. "I don't feel like it's their fault. They're not, like, running, trying to make extra money from people."

But, Allen said he spoke to the company and they blame bookkeeping at the Quick Stop.

"It seems like he's saying them, they're saying him, but we're the ones really paying right before Christmas," Allen said.

And, some customers insist they were charged twice.

"She watches it everyday," James Wallis, Rhonda's husband, said. "And every time we've gotten pizza from here, it has come off."

From now on, he said he'll only use cash.

"I'm not using a card here again, that's for sure," James Wallis said.