SEMINOLE, Okla. – A suspect is in custody after a chase came to an end in Seminole County.

Police say the chase ended in Seminole after officials used a pit maneuver on Highway 9 and Seminole.

Officials say the man ran over spike strips set out by Seminole police during one point of the chase.

The suspect was arrested. His name has not yet been released and no ID was found him.

Multiple agencies were involved in the chase.

Authorities are still investigating.