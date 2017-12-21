Three Oklahoma teens arrested after allegedly making threatening statements on social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONCA CITY, Okla. – Three teens were arrested after police say “terroristic threats” were made toward an Oklahoma high school.

“You just don’t do this. You don’t mess with guns. You don’t make idle threats as a joke. You don’t,” said Sherry Bowers, with the Ponca City Police Department.

According to police, a female student voiced her frustrations on social media about how the district handled a situation, and another 17-year-old student allegedly responded with a picture of himself holding a BB gun with the caption, “There is an easy way to fix that.”

Two 15-year-old students were also arrested after another picture was allegedly posted online, also depicting a BB gun, that referenced an upcoming school shooting.

Police say the three teens were arrested on felony charges and have been released to their parents. The cases will be handled by the state’s juvenile system.

Ponca City Public Schools Superintendent, Shelley Arrott, gave KFOR the following statement:

“Social media compounds things and any type of threat is alarming and we take it very seriously. We don’t wait to determine if it’s a joke or not. The safety of our students is our number one priority.”

Resident Steven Grassman says the whole situation isn’t funny.

“It’s not a game, you know?” said Grassman. “And I hope these kids learn that doing this kind of stuff is going to ruin your life, going to ruin other people’s lives and fortunately, y’all didn’t follow through with the real thing.”