Two escaped Florida inmates captured in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – Two escaped inmates from Florida were captured in Oklahoma Thursday afternoon.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the inmates, Ronly Diaz Pardo, 27, and David Allan Anderson, 39, were captured after a traffic stop in McClain County just before 12:30 p.m.

Pardo and Anderson escaped from the Washington County jail on December 17.

Pardon was recently transported to the jail on a new charge of murder. He is currently serving a sentence for two counts of sell manufacture or delivery of marijuana and lewd and lascivious battery out of Collier County, Florida.

Anderson was being held on charges of fleeing and eluding law enforcement with disregard to safety of person or property, use or display of weapon during felony offense, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver, trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to sell manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, and possession of paraphernalia.

He also currently has a detainer for the US Marshals for trafficking in methamphetamine as well.

Pardo and Anderson also have local charges in Oklahoma.

“We could not have received better news today than this,” said Sheriff Kevin Crews. “We are very grateful for all of the agencies that have joined this investigation and have worked tirelessly to bring these subjects back into custody.”