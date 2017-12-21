Watch: Deployed Oklahoma service members send Christmas messages to family, friends

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many people are preparing to spend time with family this holiday season, there are some family members who will inevitably be missing from the celebration.

Members of the military are scattered across the country, meaning they won’t be able to make it home for the holidays. However, that didn’t stop several Oklahoma service members from sending messages to their loved ones.

"This is Staff Sgt. Will Glover. I'm attached to the 548 HHCCSSB. I'm from Purcell, Oklahoma, stationed in Camp Buehring, Kuwait for Operation Smart Shield. I wanted to say happy holidays to my friends and family, Brianna, Aerabella- love 'yall. Be hoping to come home soon."

"Hello everybody, this is Specialist Styve Tunganshuti here in the 15th Engineer Battalion, Grafenwoehr, Germany. I would like to give a shoutout to my friends and family in Oklahoma City. Merry Christmas, y'all."

"Hi, I'm Captain Matthew Zellner here with Detachment QD 70 in South Korea. I am from Norman, Oklahoma. I want to wish all my family and friends back home a happy holidays and a Merry Christmas and also Boomer Sooner. Let's go get that national title, baby."

"This is Tech Sgt. Sutton coming from an undisclosed location. I would like to wish my family a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Love you guys."

"I'm Tech Sgt. Kallima Broughton coming to you from an undisclosed location. I want to wish my family and friends a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. See you soon."

"Hi I'm Tech. Sgt. Blair from USAF Fire Protection from Harrah, Oklahoma. I'd like to wish my friends and family a Happy Holiday and a Happy New Year."

"Hi I'm Staff Sgt. Patricia White coming from an undisclosed location. I just wanted to wish everyone back home a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Mom, Dad, Erin, Jade, I love you and I'll see you soon."

"Hi this is Staff Sgt. Mug from an undisclosed location. Wishing my friends and family a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."

"Hi I'm Staff Sgt. Jennifer Meyer from Tinker, OK. I wanna wish all my friends and family a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Can't wait to get home. I love and I'll see you soon. Thanks."