Watch: Oklahoma service members stationed overseas send messages to family back home

OKLAHOMA CITY – While not everyone can be home for the holidays, some members of the military are sending messages of love to their family and friends in Oklahoma.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"This is Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Hudson from an undisclosed location, stationed at Tinker AFB. I'd like to wish my wife, Charlene, my daughters, Sharise, Shaylen and Sheridan a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Years."

"Hey, my name is Chaplain Matt Zimmerman and I'm here at Westover ARB and to all my friends and family back in Meeker, Oklahoma. Just wanted to wish you all a Merry Christmas, God bless you, Happy New Year, and to all of Sooner Nation -- Boomer Sooner!"

"Hi my name is Sgt. Caldwell. I would like to send a happy holidays to my granddaddy Billy and to my sister Deanna in OKC, Oklahoma. See you guys when I get back. Love you."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Hi I'm Avery Zapata from Oklahoma. I just want to wish everyone a Happy Holidays."

"Hello this is Master Sgt. Michael Meyer stationed out of Al Dhafra Air Base. I hope everyone's having a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. I'd like to say hello to my beautiful wife, Rose, my wonderful kids Lindsay and Ryan in Midwest City, Oklahoma. I'd also like to say hello to the rest of my family and friends. Happy Holidays."

"Hi I'm Tyrena Rose. I'm from Norad US North Com. I want to say hi to all my family and friends in Oklahoma City. And remember to track Santa with Norad on December 24th. Thank you. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. "

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Hi this is Lt. Col. Karl Fruendt. I would like to wish a very special Merry Christmas to all my family and friends in Oklahoma and to invite you to join me to track Santa with Norad on December 24th."

"This is Sgt. Peery from Spencer, Oklahoma stationed at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Just want to say Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas to my family back home."

"Hey everyone, Chief Master Sgt. Corey Crow here from Al Dhafra Air Base in UE. Just want to give a special shoutout to my family back home in Enid, Oklahoma. A special shoutout to my parents Jim Crow and Connie Crow. Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and I wish I could be there. Love you."

*Note: Some of the audio was corrupted during transfer*