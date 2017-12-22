Clear but cold weather expected for the weekend and Christmas day!

4 Your Weekend: Holiday events for the family

Posted 4:40 pm, December 22, 2017, by , Updated at 05:14PM, December 22, 2017

OKLAHOMA – It’s almost time for the weekend!

There are great events happening for the holiday weekend!

The Backwoods Country Music Show is happening Saturday at The Centre Theatre in El Reno. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

You can also check out the Christmas Ornament Workshop at Lake Thunderbird State Park in Norman.

It will take place Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

And The Pollard Theatre presents: A Territorial Christmas Carol!

There are two show times to look out for: Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 8 p.m. in Guthrie!

